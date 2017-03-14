USC vs Furman baseball game postponed because of weather - FOX Carolina 21

USC vs Furman baseball game postponed because of weather


Photo of a baseball (Wikimedia Commons) Photo of a baseball (Wikimedia Commons)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Tuesday South Carolina vs Furman baseball game at Flour Field has been postponed due to cold temperatures at night, according to the SC University.

The new date for the match between the two teams will be announced at a later date.

This weekend, there will be a three-game series at Tennessee to open SEC play. First pitch for the series opener on Friday in Knoxville is set for 7 p.m. Second game of the series is set on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both Friday and Saturday’s contests are available on SEC Network Plus.

Sunday’s series finale will take place at 2 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPNU. 

