Deputies locate teen runaway less than 12 hours after leaving sp - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies locate teen runaway less than 12 hours after leaving special needs boarding school

Posted: Updated:
Robert John McCracken (Courtesy: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office) Robert John McCracken (Courtesy: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Balsam Grove, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has located a runaway sixteen-year-old. 

Deputies said Robert John McCracken is a resident at SOAR, a boarding school for students with ADHD and learning disabilities in Balsam.

McCracken left SOAR early Tuesday morning and deputies have a confirmed the teen was last seen at the Waynesville Walmart on South Main Street at 02:22 a.m.

He was located around 2:30 p.m. in Haywood County. Deputies say he is safe and being returned to SOAR.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.