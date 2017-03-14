Deputies locate teen runaway less than 12 hours after leaving special needs boarding school

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has located a runaway sixteen-year-old.

Deputies said Robert John McCracken is a resident at SOAR, a boarding school for students with ADHD and learning disabilities in Balsam.

McCracken left SOAR early Tuesday morning and deputies have a confirmed the teen was last seen at the Waynesville Walmart on South Main Street at 02:22 a.m.

He was located around 2:30 p.m. in Haywood County. Deputies say he is safe and being returned to SOAR.

