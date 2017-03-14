Deputies locate teen runaway less than 12 hours after leaving special needs boarding school

The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >
Officials with the Coast Guard say they were alerted to what later proved to be an unfounded "dirty bomb" threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night from information in a YouTube video.More >
Multiple law enforcement agencies are working a riot at a state prison in Edgefield County. A spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a riot is happening at the Trenton Correctional Institute.More >
Deputies said a man has been charged after a stabbing on the job.More >
Video released on Twitter shows a blimp at the U.S open crashing to the ground.More >
Lidl announced the first 100 customers in line at the grand opening of Greenville's new grocery store on Thursday will have a chance to win $100 in gift cards.More >
Customers in line for grand opening of Lidl grocery store in the Upstate. (6/15/17)More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
