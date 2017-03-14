Greenwood man sentenced to prison after multiple 2015 burglaries

The Eight Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Tuesday that a Greenwood man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a series of burglaries across Greenwood.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, Gregory Harrison committed a host of burglaries that started in late Dec. 2014 and continued until the time of his arrest in Apr. 2015.

They stated each of the burglaries involved a back or a side door being kicked in during periods of time when the homeowners were gone.

The burglaries occurred in the area of Deadfall Road and Northside Drive in the northern area of Greenwood. The Solicitor’s Office said items stolen included valuable jewelry, silverware, weapons and other items of value.

The Solicitor’s Office said investigators were able to connect Harrison to the crimes with footwear impressions, a tire tread left and ultimately a GPS tracking device that led investigators to Harrison on the night of Apr. 2015.

Harrison entered guilty plea Monday morning just before he was schedule to stand trial on more than 35 burglary related charges. Harrison pleaded guilty to five counts of second degree burglary and he was sentenced to 20 years of prison.

