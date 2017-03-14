Fans can attend open practices ahead of NCAA Tournament in Green - FOX Carolina 21

Fans can attend open practices ahead of NCAA Tournament in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
(file:FOX Carolina) (file:FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament released the open practice schedule for Thursday.

The schedule goes as follows:

  • Seton Hall: Noon to 12:40 p.m.
  • Texas Southern: 12:45 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.
  • Arkansas: 2:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.
  • UNC: 2:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.
  • Duke: 4:25 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.
  • South Carolina: 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.
  • Troy: 5:55 p.m. to 6:35 p.m.
  • Marquette: 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

This is open to the public and there will be no fees to the people who want to attend. The practice will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.