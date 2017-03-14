Fans can attend open practices ahead of NCAA Tournament in Greenville

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament released the open practice schedule for Thursday.

The schedule goes as follows:

Seton Hall: Noon to 12:40 p.m.

Texas Southern: 12:45 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.

Arkansas: 2:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

UNC: 2:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Duke: 4:25 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.

South Carolina: 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Troy: 5:55 p.m. to 6:35 p.m.

Marquette: 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

This is open to the public and there will be no fees to the people who want to attend. The practice will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

