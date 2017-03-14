Clemson begins NIT tournament play with Tuesday home game

Clemson’s men’s basketball team will compete in the 2017 National Invitation Tournament starting Tuesday, according to the university’s athletics department.

The No. 2 seed Tigers face No. 7 Oakland in Littlejohn Coliseum at 8 p.m.

The game will be televised by ESPNU.

Clemson’s baseball game against Yale has been moved to a 4 p.m. start at Doug Kingsmore Stadium so fans can attend both events.

General public tickets for the NIT game are $10.

