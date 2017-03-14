Clemson begins NIT tournament play with Tuesday home game - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson begins NIT tournament play with Tuesday home game

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson’s men’s basketball team will compete in the 2017 National Invitation Tournament starting Tuesday, according to the university’s athletics department.

The No. 2 seed Tigers face No. 7 Oakland in Littlejohn Coliseum at 8 p.m.

The game will be televised by ESPNU.

Clemson’s baseball game against Yale has been moved to a 4 p.m. start at Doug Kingsmore Stadium so fans can attend both events.

General public tickets for the NIT game are $10.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.