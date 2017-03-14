Clemson spokesperson: No Bible burning ritual took place on campus

A Clemson University spokesperson says no Bible burning ritual has taken place on campus, after reports surfaced about flyers for a ritual being found on campus.

The articles surfaced on sites like The Blaze and HeatStreet, alleging that a flyer was found on campus for an event being hosted by a group called Clemson Unorthodox Neo-Satanic Temple. The acronym formed from the group’s title is a vulgarity.

The flyer reportedly advertised a “live bloodletting and lamb sacrifice” and a Bible burning event on March 11 to commemorate the building of a new campus chapel.

The articles does reference the new on-campus chapel constructed in the memory of a Clemson student killed in a car crash, however, which is a real location on campus.

John Gouch, Assistant Director of Media Relations said campus police did not receive reports of any such incidents and no Satanists groups are known to be operating at Clemson University.

