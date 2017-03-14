Cowpens woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2015 death - FOX Carolina 21

Cowpens woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2015 death

Lindsey Wilson (Courtesy: SCSO) Lindsey Wilson (Courtesy: SCSO)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Cowpens woman who was initially charged with murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday, according to the solicitor’s office.

The judge sentenced Lindsey E. Wilson, 27, to ten years in prison.

The stabbing happened at a home on River Street in Cowpens in 2015. Investigators said Shannon E. Revels, 39, died at the hospital.

