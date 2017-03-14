Spartanburg police: Drivers should expect traffic checkpoints this week

The Spartanburg Police Department said officers will conduct traffic checkpoints and other traffic enforcement initiatives in the city on the week of March 13.

During the stops, drivers will be asked to provide their driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Officers will also be on the lookout for seat belt and child restraint violations.

Police said the goal is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and aggressive driving incidents during the enforcement period.

Police are also encouraging community members to get involved and report traffic concerns by calling the city tip line at 864-573-0000.

