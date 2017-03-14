Wofford, USC baseball game postponed, moved to Thursday due to weather conditions

The Wofford College vs USC Upstate baseball game has been postponed and moved to Thursday at 5 p.m. due to cold weather on Wednesday evening.

According to Wofford College, the Spartans won the first meeting between the two teams on Mar. 5 by a 14-10 score. The squads will also meet on May 10 to complete a three-game series.

The Terriers will host Yale for a four-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. A double header will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the final game of the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Rusell C. King Field ticket booths will open 1 hour prior to first pitch. Adults: $5, kids age 3-12: $3.

