Bitter cold wind chills, and another Freeze Warning tonight

Extremely cold temperatures will keep its grip on the western Carolinas through Friday morning. Then. springtime temperatures return in time for the weekend.

Clear and COLD today, with gusty wind keeping the "feels like" temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Actual afternoon highs reach 43 in the Upstate and 33 in western NC.

A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight, with lows in the teens and 20s. The growing season has begun and this bitter cold could damage crops and outdoor plants. Cover them up or bring them inside when you can, and don't forget to protect your pets from the chill!

After a bitterly cold start, Thursday will bring more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be spring-like as 60s return

