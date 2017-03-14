Daughter of Desmond Tutu makes historical visit to Upstate charter school

The daughter of Desmond Tutu, Thandi Tutu-Gxashe, made a historical visit to the Upstate on Tuesday.

Thandi Tutu-Gxashe visited staff and students at the Quest Leadership Academy, a public charter school in Greenville, to talk about the importance of education among other topics.

“Tutu-Gxashe is the second child and eldest daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a South African social rights activist. He is known for the public stand he took in opposition to apartheid during the 1980's. Mrs. Tutu-Gxashe is passionate about education and public health. She is CEO of the Desmond Tutu Tutudesk Campaign Centre (DTTCC) which distributes the Tutudesk. It is an environmentally friendly, lightweight portable desk that children can use at school or home and in regular classrooms or under trees. DTTCC is on a mission to provide 20 million desks to 20 million children in sub-Saharan Africa by the year 2020.”

Quest Leadership Academy is a tuition free public charter school with focus on reading, STEM education and leadership skills.

