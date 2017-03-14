Verizon Wireless to fill 100 positions at new center in Greenville

Verizon Wireless announced it is hosting an open house hiring event to fill 100 sales positions at its new telesales center in Greenville.

The jobs are part of a major hiring push the wireless company announced in December.

Verizon stated job candidates will have the opportunity to learn about career opportunities at Verizon and to tour the Greenville Solutions Center. On-site features include state-of-the-art wellness center with personal trainers, cafeteria with in-house chefs, lactation room for new moms and dedicated Strayer University center.

The event will be held on Mar. 20 in three sessions; first one will be from 10 a.m. to noon, second one from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the third one from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Open House will take place on the Verizon Greenville Solutions Center located at 701 Brookfield Parkway, Greenville, SC 29607.

Interested applicants wishing to attend the event should apply online here prior to the event.

