Upstate man falls to his death while replacing roof at Anderson Co. business, per coroner

The coroner has identified the Upstate man who fell to his death while replacing a roof Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.

Coroner Don McCown says 43-year-old Kenneth Trotter of Anderson was replacing the roof at the Jockey Lot with some of his coworkers when he fell through a hole in the roof and on to the ground inside the building.

The coroner said the workers were just about to call it a day when the incident occurred.

Trotter was airlifted from the scene and flown to AnMed Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified due to it being a work-related death.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Trotter's family with funeral expenses. Click here to contribute.

