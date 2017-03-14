Carolina Panthers announce audition details for 2017 TopCats Cheerleading squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they will be hosting the preliminary rounds of auditions for the 2017 TopCats Cheerleading squad on April 8 in Charlotte.

The event will take place at Embassy Suites Uptown located at 401 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Charlotte. The registration will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the auditions at 10 a.m.

Interested candidates must be 21 years old by May 10 and must register online before that date. The registration fee is $15.

There will also be an optional Audition Clinic on April 2 so candidates can prepare for auditions, the registration fee is $185. All audition events are closed to the public.

