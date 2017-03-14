Carolina Panthers announce audition details for 2017 TopCats Che - FOX Carolina 21

Carolina Panthers announce audition details for 2017 TopCats Cheerleading squad

Posted: Updated:
Carolina Panthers Cheerleaders (Source: AP images) Carolina Panthers Cheerleaders (Source: AP images)
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Carolina Panthers announced they will be hosting the preliminary rounds of auditions for the 2017 TopCats Cheerleading squad on April 8 in Charlotte.

The event will take place at Embassy Suites Uptown located at 401 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Charlotte. The registration will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the auditions at 10 a.m.

Interested candidates must be 21 years old by May 10 and must register online before that date. The registration fee is $15.

There will also be an optional Audition Clinic on April 2 so candidates can prepare for auditions, the registration fee is $185. All audition events are closed to the public.

Click here for more information. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.