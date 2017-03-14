Coroner identifies passenger killed in Union Co. collision - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies passenger killed in Union Co. collision

Scene of accident in Union Co. (March 14, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of accident in Union Co. (March 14, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Union County Deputies, the coroner and multiple helicopters responded to the scene of a fatal collision on Buffalo West Springs Highway.

The collision occurred in Union County on Buffalo West Springs Highway at Peakeville Road around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Two vehicles were involved.

The roadway was blocked as crews worked to assess the scene.

Troopers said one vehicle, a 2011 Toyota, was turning left into a driveway when a 2006 Toyota pulled around in an attempt to pass the other car and instead crashed into the car. The 2006 Toyota then ran off the left side of the road , hit a utility pole and struck a tree.

The 27-year-old male driver of the 2006 Toyota and male passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. A second passenger died at the scene.

The coroner identified the decedent as 28-year-old Scott Charles Darling of Buffalo.

Troopers said no one in the 2006 Toyota was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the 2011 Toyota, a 43-year-old Buffalo man, was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Troopers said charges are pending.

