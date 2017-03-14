Report: Driver nearly hit deputy, swallowed heroin during Upstate chase in stolen truck

Two suspects are in custody following a multi-county chase that started as a report of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, per reports.

Deputies say the chase started in Anderson County when they responded to a call in reference to a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, nearly hitting a deputy in the leg, according to the incident report.

The deputy reportedly drew his service weapon before he was almost struck but re-holstered it to pursue the suspects when they fled. The truck they were in was reportedly stolen.

A helicopter was dispatched to assist in the search for the driver and a passenger near Highway 14 and Woodruff Road.

Two suspects were eventually captured on Batesville Road at Woodruff Road around 5:25 p.m.

The suspects were later identified as 41-year-old Steven Michael Campbell and 25-year-old Ashley Gilstrap. Campbell reportedly had active warrants out of Greenville County for possession of scheduled drugs, leaving the scene of an unattended vehicle and a bench warrant.

Campbell is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center where he also faces charges for receiving stolen goods and failure to stop for blue lights.

According to the incident report, Gilstrap told deputies Campbell had $20 worth of heroin in his lap when the deputy approached the car. She told deputies Campbell swallowed the heroin during the chase.

Gilstrap is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

