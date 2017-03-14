Bojangles offering sweet potato pie deal for National Pi Day

In honor of National Pi Day, Bojangles is offering a sweet treat that comes in threes.

On March 14, Bojangles offers fans and math enthusiasts alike, three of Bojangles Sweet Potato Pies at the Pi Day price of $3.14.

Bojangles says the sweet potato pie is a “delightfully crisp, baked pastry, filled with a creamy sweet potato purée and covered in a slightly sweet butter and cinnamon sugar topping. Rectangular in shape, it’s the perfect snack to grasp in one hand as you work on mathematical formulas with the other.”

The promotion is only available at participating Bojangles locations for a limited time. Click here to find a location near you.

