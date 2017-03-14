Dates announced for spring turkey season; bag limits remain in place

The SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Tuesday, the spring turkey season forecast is fair and bag limits remain in place.

An estimated of 50,000 hunters will participate in the upcoming turkey season, generating an estimated $30 million in direct expenditures for South Carolina’s economy, according to SCDNR.

Season dates for private lands are March 20 to May 5 statewide. The season will open on Apr. 1 and close on May 5 for all Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) where turkey hunting is allowed.

The statewide bag limit is three gobblers per hunter with no more than two taken in one day. Possession and use of Turkey Tags remains in effect for all hunters. Hunters on WMAs should consult the annual Turkey Regulations Guide for seasons and bag limits on specific WMAs as they may be more restrictive.

Mar. 18 and 19 are Youth Turkey Hunt Days on private lands statewide. On WMA lands open to turkey hunting, the Youth Turkey Hunt Day is Mar. 25. On these days, youths 17 and under who are accompanied by a properly licensed adult (age 21 and older) may hunt turkeys.Tagging requirements and bag limits remain in place for these special youth days.

The SCDNR stated the outlook for the 2017 spring season is fair for most areas. This is based on recent turkey harvest and reproductive trends.

"Recruitment (into the turkey population) has been somewhat better the past few years in many parts of the state and the spring 2016 harvest responded with about a 10 percent increase. Although the total recruitment ratio of 1.6 during summer of 2016 was still low, it was slightly better than 2015. Therefore, if trends hold the harvest in 2017 should be similar to that in 2016." Said Charles Ruth, the Big Game Program coordinator for the SCDNR.

