Woman accused of stealing $10k worth of cosmetics from Haywood M

Woman accused of stealing $10k worth of cosmetics from Haywood Mall arrested

Posted: Updated:
Police: Suspect wanted for grand larceny at Haywood Mall. (March 14, 2017 FOX Carolina) Police: Suspect wanted for grand larceny at Haywood Mall. (March 14, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Victoria Robertson (Courtesy: Greenville PD) Victoria Robertson (Courtesy: Greenville PD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville Police said a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Haywood Mall kiosk has been arrested.

Police said Victoria Lee Robertson took cosmetic and skin care products valued at approximately $10,000 from the Kristal Cosmetics kiosk located inside Haywood Mall.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday night at 700 Haywood Road in Greenville.

Police said the woman was captured on surveillance video entering a secured area and taking merchandise from the kiosk while no sales associate was present.

Warrants state Robertson admitted to stealing the items and had approximately $8,900 worth of the stolen merchandise in her possession at the time of arrest.

Robertson was charged with burglary, second degree.

