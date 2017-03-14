NCDOT treating roads for ice and trouble areas

NC Department of Transportation crew members are working to prepare roads for drivers, ensuring icy spots and troublesome areas are treated.

A Western North Carolina NCDOT official says each county has at least one crew working overnight to treat icy spots and troublesome areas. Crews began treatment at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They say there have been no problems so far, but they are taking it day by day as winter weather stays in the forecast.

The official said crew members are not using brine to treat roads, they are using a salt and sand mix to give drivers the most traction.

NCDOT warns drivers to slow down and increase driving distance between vehicles and to be on the lookout for black ice.

FOX Carolina will update this story if there are any changes.

