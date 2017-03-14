Fraternity brother named in wrongful death lawsuit of Clemson fraternity pledge asks name be dismissed from suit

One of the fraternity brothers listed in the wrongful death lawsuit of a Clemson student in 2014 has filed motion to dismiss, per new court documents.

The motion to dismiss claims there is not enough evidence to hold Samuel Carney accountable for the death of Tucker Hipps.

Hipps was found dead after falling from a narrow bridge railing in a hazing incident during his pledge for Sigma Phi Epsilon in September of 2014, per reports. The wrongful death lawsuit alleges Carney organized the event and tried to cover it up after the fact with two other fraternity brothers.

Carney's lawyers filed the motion to dismiss on March 10. It asks his name be withdrawn from the lawsuit.

The new court documents claim that the original complaints were "completely devoid of any particular facts or allegations, specific to Carney".

View the full motion to dismiss here:

