Unofficial winner of Reidville mayoral election announced

A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Deputies said a man has been charged after a stabbing on the job.More >
Authorities confirmed a missing child was found safe near the Transylvania-Henderson county line on Thursday evening.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
The wife of the man accused of shooting at Republican Congressmen spoke out Thursday afternoon.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
Deputies said a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash in Greenville County on Thursday.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A national online survey by Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy says 7% of American adults believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Statistically, that's 16.4 million people.More >
Multiple law enforcement agencies are working a riot at a state prison in Edgefield County. A spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a riot is happening at the Trenton Correctional Institute.More >
A Greenville County dog is safe after Upstate firefighters pulled him from a 30-foot well.More >
Customers in line for grand opening of Lidl grocery store in the Upstate. (6/15/17)More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
