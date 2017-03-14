Unofficial winner of Reidville mayoral election announced

The unofficial winner of the Reidville mayoral election was announced Tuesday night.

According to unofficial votes, Andrew J Dixon won the election with over 81 percent of the vote.

The total votes accumulated for each candidate were as follows:

Rodney Bunch - 7 votes

Andrew J Dixon - 35 votes

1 write-in vote

Results will be confirmed Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

