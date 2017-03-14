Simpsonville names interim chief of police

The city of Simpsonville named its interim chief of police on Tuesday.

Captain Mike Hanshaw was named the interim police chief of the Simpsonville Police Department by City Administrator Eddie Case.

Captain Hanshaw has been directing the department since Deputy Steve Moore retired on Feb 28, 2017.

“Captain Hanshaw has 20 years of experience in law enforcement and has worked through the ranks of the Simpsonville Police Department. That kind of experience is a valuable asset to Simpsonville. Over the last few weeks, I have been impressed with his leadership of the department. It gives me great confidence that he will continue lead the Simpsonville Police Department” said Case.

The city of Simpsonville has put the search for chief of police on hold at the moment.

