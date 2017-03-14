Report: Upstate man to serve 15 years for violent assault of estranged wife with knife and metal pole

A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to breaking into the home of his estranged wife and holding her at knife point, per reports.

Reports state, 55-year-old Tommie Lee Wells Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree burglary, kidnapping, and a domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charge for an incident that occurred in December 2015.

According to documents, Wells entered the victim's home without permission and barricaded himself in the upstairs room with the victim and held a knife to her throat until Spartanburg County deputies arrived to intervene. Wells also threatened to kill the victim and used a metal pole to hit her, reports say.

When deputies arrived, Well refused repeated commands to free the victim and a Taser was used to control him.

The victim sustained visible injury to her right ear and throat. She was treated by Spartanburg County Emergency Medical Services.

“Wells committed the crime while he was on bond from a second-degree domestic violence charge that was filed in November of 2015. The bond order included a no-contact provision with the victim,” the release said.

The judge’s 20-year prison sentence for Wells was suspended to a 15-year sentence and five years of probation.

