New all inclusive playground being constructed in the Upstate

An Upstate community is working hard to make sure children in their city know they are important, no matter what their differences might be.

And in just a few months all kids will be welcomed to a very special playground in Union called the ALLstar Park which will be connected to the Miracle League baseball diamond at the Timken Sports Complex.

What really stands out, is how much the community has stepped up to make sure this project gets off the ground, and gets all children out playing; disabilities or not.

The project, doesn't come cheap. There's special playground equipment to be bought and a soft rubber surface for wheelchairs to lay down. The playground adds up to more than $350,000.

But this city of just over 8,000 people, has come together and raised almost all of it, in one year.

Amy Austin is the Executive Director of the Miracle League of Union County.

“I still have to pinch myself sometimes. Even a lot of people in the community say, ‘I can't believe you all were able to do this.’”

The playground will be a place where those in wheelchairs or with disabilities can play safely.

Austin explains, “Every piece of equipment will be able to be accessed by anybody in a wheel chair, walker, crutches, anything like that.”

She tells us it's about filling a need in their city, and making sure everyone feels welcome.

“This isn't a playground that's specifically for children with disabilities, it's for people with disabilities to be able to play with everybody else. It's for families to come together and make memories.”

