Upstate woman donates kidney to complete stranger

A Georgia man is back in action after an Upstate woman made the decision to donate one of her kidneys to a complete stranger.

When 21-year-old Carley Teat saw a Facebook ad requesting a kidney donor, she took action. She didn’t know the man in need of the kidney, but she was inspired to help save his life.

Thanks to Teat, a senior at Southern Wesleyan University, the Georgia man’s kidney numbers were 50 percent better the night after the transplant.

Bret Reiff, the recipient, is now back at work, camping, kayaking and riding his motorcycle as he was before he was placed on the transplant list – this all thanks to a selfless act by a stranger.

Judging by all the smiles through the journey, the pair are strangers no more, but life-long friends.

