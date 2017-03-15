Section of Haviland Avenue in Greenville to close for a week - FOX Carolina 21

Section of Haviland Avenue in Greenville to close for a week

GREENVILLE, SC

Greenville city officials said the section of Haviland Avenue between Sitka Avenue and Nicholtown Road will close on Wednesday as construction crews begin sewer work in the area.

The road will be closed for one week while officials said crews install a new sanitary sewer pipe at 320 Haviland Avenue. 

Detour routes will be posted and Haviland Avenue will reopen at night.

