Homes of Hope dedicates 'The Dabo House' in Greenville

A look at 'The Dabo House' (Courtesy: Homes of Hope)

Homes of Hope said a house in Greenville will dedicated in honor of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney on Wednesday.

Swinney's wife, Kathleen, and brother Tracy, will attend the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremonies.

"The Dabo House” is located on Queen Street in West Greenville and will soon be home to an Upstate family living in poverty, Homes of Hope said in a news release.

