Homes of Hope dedicates 'The Dabo House' in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Homes of Hope dedicates 'The Dabo House' in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
A look at 'The Dabo House' (Courtesy: Homes of Hope) A look at 'The Dabo House' (Courtesy: Homes of Hope)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Homes of Hope said a house in Greenville will dedicated in honor of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney on Wednesday.

Swinney's wife, Kathleen, and brother Tracy, will attend the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremonies.

 "The Dabo House” is located on Queen Street in West Greenville and will soon be home to an Upstate family living in poverty, Homes of Hope said in a news release.

Read more about Homes of Hope and their mission here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.