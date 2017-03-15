Greenville Co. Schools: Kindergarten registration numbers are lower than expected

Greenville County Schools said fewer parents registered their children for kindergarten in the 2017-18 school year than the school district expected.

Beth Brotherton, Director of Communications for Greenville County School, said Wednesday that the registration deadline has passed but the registration numbers are low.

“Based on local birthrates and our projections, it appears that many of the folks who should have registered a child, did not,” Brotherton said.

Any parents who have not yet registered their children for kindergarten in Greenville County for the upcoming school year are urged to do so immediately.

“We need accurate numbers for principals to hire teachers and begin planning for the 2017-2018 school year, “Brotherton said. “Also there are many spring events that incoming kindergarteners are invited to attend and will miss if they are not registered.”

According to Greenville County Schools’ website, all children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017 must enroll in public or private kindergarten unless parents sign a waiver.

In order to register a student parents will need the following:

State-issued Birth Certificate

Properly Completed Immunization Certificate or Religious Exemption Certificate (Religious Exemption Certificate provided by Health Department)

Two Forms of Proof of Residence (two documents required such as a current electric bill or current mortgage/lease statement)

Click here to download registration forms.

