Greenville Co. Schools: Kindergarten registration numbers are lower than expected

Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a couple was arrested after an infant was brought to the hospital with severe injuries.More >
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >
Deputies said a man has been charged after a stabbing on the job.More >
The FBI said a Simpsonville man has been arrested and charged with several offenses related to human trafficking.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
Troopers said one person has died after a tractor trailer struck a car on I-385 in Laurens County late Thursday night.More >
A Honda Accord has a cracked windshield and busted headlight. The Honda, and a motorcycle, sat in a towing-yard as both vehicles awaited the arrival of investigators and its owners.More >
Deputies said a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash in Greenville County on Thursday.More >
We're honoring dads on Father's Day by sharing their photos!More >
A Greenville County dog is safe after Upstate firefighters pulled him from a 30-foot well.More >
Customers in line for grand opening of Lidl grocery store in the Upstate. (6/15/17)More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
