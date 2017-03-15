8 people displaced after tree falls onto mobile home

8 people were displaced when the tree fell onto the home (FOX Carolina/ March 15, 2017)

Eight people were displaced when firefighters said a tree fell on a mobile home in Wellford Tuesday night.

Firefighters with the Poplar Springs Fire Department said winds knocked down a tree that landed on the trailer on Millsbank Road.

No one was hurt.

The American Red said its volunteers are helping four adults and four children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

