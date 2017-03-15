MP Husky building new facility in Mauldin, creating 50 new jobs

MP Husky has announced plans to expand its Greenville County operations to meet increased customer demand by constructing a new building in Mauldin and creating 50 new jobs.

MP Husky is one of the leading manufacturers of Cable Tray and Cable Bus systems in the United States and Canada, according to a news release from the SC Department of Commerce.

The company was found in 1955 and designs and manufactures a variety of Cable Tray systems and Cable Bus power distribution systems.

The company plans to include custom metal fabrication operations, welding, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machinery, engineering, design and in-house lab testing in the Mauldin expansion.

Construction is underway on the new 150,000-square-foot facility on Old Stage Road.

"MP Husky is excited about the opportunity to continue to grow in South Carolina and, specifically, in Greenville County. A primary company goal has always been to provide jobs in the Upstate,” MP Husky President Dusty Henry said in the news release. “This investment will allow MP Husky to bring more employment opportunities, and we are looking forward to many years of continued growth at this new facility in Mauldin.”

Job seekers should contact MP Husky directly at 864-234-4800.

