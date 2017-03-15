Firefighters: 1 taken to hospital after Haywood Co. house fire

Firefighters said one person was hospitalized after a fire on Owl Holler Road in Canton Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters with the Center Pigeon Fire Department responded and said snow covered roads slowed their response time.

Firefighters said one person at the home was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to knock down the flames quickly and most of the damage was contained to one room in the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

