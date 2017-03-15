Dog killed in Haywood Co. garage fire - FOX Carolina 21

Dog killed in Haywood Co. garage fire

CLYDE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters in Haywood County said a dog was killed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Crabtree-Iron Duff Fire Department was called to a fire at a mechanic shop and garage on Kinsland Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the property owner lived above the shop and was awoken by an explosion. When he went outside, the garage was on fire.

A dog was killed in the incident, according to officials. The shop was declared a total loss.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

