Henderson Co. apple farmers not expecting major losses due to cold snap

Apple farmers in Henderson County said the hard freeze Tuesday night and the similar temperatures expected Thursday morning should not result in major losses for the apple crop.

Jason Blackwell, the president of Blue Ridge Apple Growers Association, said apple trees in Henderson County are not yet far enough along for farmers to be too concerned.

Certain varieties that bloom earlier and are starting to green may however see some damage.

Blackwell said Gala is one crop that is starting to green. Ginger Goldens, Mutsu, Granny Smith varieties also blossom early and may be at risk.

“We have a lot more acreage of other varieties that haven’t started growing yet,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said apple farmers in Polk County could see a greater impact since some orchards there have started blossoming.

Blackwell said peach crops in the area will likely be significantly impacted by the cold snap as many of the peach orchards in Western North Carolina were already blossoming.

