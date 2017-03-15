Downtown events, St. Patrick's Day party prompt Greenville road closures

The City of Greenville announced numerous road closures coming to the downtown area this week.

Road will be closed due to the following events:

Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive

Beginning Thursday, Mar. 16, officials said Main Street will be closed between North Street and Beattie Place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each Thursday for the concert event.

Click here for more details.

During the event, the downtown trolley will be deviated to the following route:

Heading south on Main Street

Turn right on College Street

Turn left on Richardson Street

Turn left on West North Street

Turn right on North Main Street and resume normal route

Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays

Beginning Friday, Mar. 17, Main Street will be closed between North Street and Beattie Place from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for Heritage Main Street Fridays.

The event features music, dancing and inflatables. Click here for more details.

During the event, the downtown trolley will be deviated to the following route:

Heading south on Main Street

Turn right on College Street

Turn left on Richardson Street

Turn left on West North Street

Turn right on North Main Street and resume normal route

St. Paddy's Day Dash and Bash

Multiple streets will be closed on Saturday, Mar. 18 for a St. Patrick's Day 5K run. The following closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.:

Field Street, from Augusta Street to Markley Street

Markley Street, from Field Street to Main Street

Main Street, from Markley Street to Broad Street

Broad Street, from Main Street to Falls Street

Falls Street, from Broad Street to East Camperdown Way

East Camperdown Way, from Falls Street to Cleveland Street

Cleveland Street, from East Camperdown Way to Ridgeland Drive

Ridgeland Drive, from Cleveland Street to McDaniel Avenue

McDaniel Avenue, from Ridgeland Drive to East McBee Avenue

East Broad Street, from McDaniel Avenue to Falls Street

Click here for more info on the 5K race.

During the event, officials said Greenlink will not service the following stops between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Augusta & Main Street – Route 10

Augusta & Field Street – Route 10

Green Avenue & Vardy Street – Route 4

River Street & Camperdown Way – Routes 2, 4, 6, 10

Pendleton & Main Street – Route 2

Pendleton & Calhoun Street – Route 2

Pendleton & Leach Street – Route 2

River & Rhett Street – Routes 6, 10

Rhett & Markley Street – Routes 2, 4, 6

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.