Downtown events, St. Patrick's Day party prompt Greenville road closures

The City of Greenville announced numerous road closures coming to the downtown area this week.

Road will be closed due to the following events:

Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive

Beginning Thursday, Mar. 16, officials said Main Street will be closed between North Street and Beattie Place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each Thursday for the concert event.

Click here for more details.

During the event, the downtown trolley will be deviated to the following route:

  • Heading south on Main Street
  • Turn right on College Street
  • Turn left on Richardson Street
  • Turn left on West North Street
  • Turn right on North Main Street and resume normal route

Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays

Beginning Friday, Mar. 17, Main Street will be closed between North Street and Beattie Place from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for Heritage Main Street Fridays.

The event features music, dancing and inflatables. Click here for more details.

During the event, the downtown trolley will be deviated to the following route:

  • Heading south on Main Street
  • Turn right on College Street
  • Turn left on Richardson Street
  • Turn left on West North Street
  • Turn right on North Main Street and resume normal route

St. Paddy's Day Dash and Bash

Multiple streets will be closed on Saturday, Mar. 18 for a St. Patrick's Day 5K run. The following closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.:

  • Field Street, from Augusta Street to Markley Street
  • Markley Street, from Field Street to Main Street
  • Main Street, from Markley Street to Broad Street
  • Broad Street, from Main Street to Falls Street
  • Falls Street, from Broad Street to East Camperdown Way
  • East Camperdown Way, from Falls Street to Cleveland Street
  • Cleveland Street, from East Camperdown Way to Ridgeland Drive
  • Ridgeland Drive, from Cleveland Street to McDaniel Avenue
  • McDaniel Avenue, from Ridgeland Drive to East McBee Avenue
  • East Broad Street, from McDaniel Avenue to Falls Street

Click here for more info on the 5K race.

During the event, officials said Greenlink will not service the following stops between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

  • Augusta & Main Street – Route 10
  • Augusta & Field Street – Route 10
  • Green Avenue & Vardy Street – Route 4
  • River Street & Camperdown Way – Routes 2, 4, 6, 10
  • Pendleton & Main Street – Route 2
  • Pendleton & Calhoun Street – Route 2
  • Pendleton & Leach Street – Route 2
  • River & Rhett Street – Routes 6, 10
  • Rhett & Markley Street – Routes 2, 4, 6

