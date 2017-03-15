Greenville Co. introduces new vacuum truck, app to end litter problem

Greenville County announced on Wednesday the addition of new vacuum truck and a new app called “Litter Ends Here” to end the county’s serious litter problem.

The County stated they recently purchased a brand-new vacuum litter truck which has been on road since the first week of February. Since that time, they said they have already picked up 10,920 pounds of litter from the roadways.

They stated they ordered a second truck, which will make it possible to cover more roads throughout the county in half the time.

To help determine where to send these trucks, the County created a new litter reporting app called Litter Ends Here for apple and android users. This app allows the community to report litter in their area by uploading photos, adding a description and dropping a GPS pin for more accurate reporting.

The County said the investment for this program is approximately half a million dollars and includes the two new trucks, three additional staff members and support.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.