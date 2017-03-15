Family carries special needs relative from Cherokee Co. house fire

Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning house fire in Cherokee County on Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. at a home on Ninth Street. Firefighters said one of the residents came home to find the house on fire.

Three residents were inside in the home at the time, including an occupant with special needs. Firefighters said the family carried the special needs relative from the burning home.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they said all the occupants were safely outside.

The home is currently unlivable due to the damage.

