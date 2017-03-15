Dacusville principal named to two schools next year

Wanda Tharpe, principal at Dacusville Middle School, will lead both Dacusville Middle and Dacusville Elementary School, effective at the end of the school year.

According to Dr. Danny Merck, the SDPC Superintendent, the change will be made possible in part by the close proximity of the schools, which are on adjoining properties, and he stressed the importance of collaboration between them.

The School District of Pickens County stated the change is intended to last one year. Robin Walsh who is the current principal of Dacusville Elementary has announced her resignation effective at the end of the school year.

"Overt the coming year, we will be developing ways to transform Dacusville Elementary for future success," said Dr. Merck. “During that time of transition, we trust Mrs. Tharpe to lead both schools with excellence.”

The School District said the Dacusville Middle School’s assistant principal position has been increased from part-time to full-time to ensure effective day-to-day operations.

