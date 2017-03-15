Car crashes into NC animal hospital

Firefighters were called to the scene of a crash after a vehicle smashed through the side of an animal hospital in Macon County.

Franklin Fire Rescue said crews were on scene at Noah's Ark Companion Animal Hospital on Old Murphy Road around 11 a.m.

Firefighters shared a photo of a convertible which appeared to have crashed through the side of the hospital.

Officials said all parties involved in the crash were OK.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.