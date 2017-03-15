BI-LO says goodbye to fuelperks!, announces new loyalty program

BI-LO is upgrading its loyalty rewards program, which the company said, will now allow customers in Greenville to save on more than just gas.

In addition to earning points toward groceries and ExxonMobil gas, the new program called "BI-LO Rewards with Plenti card" will allow shoppers to earn and use points with multiple Plenti partners, including AT&T, Macy’s, Chili’s, Rite Aid, Expedia, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Hulu and more.

Beginning Wednesday, customers can enroll in the new program and start redeeming points beginning Apr. 5.

The company stated their previous program, BI-LO’s fuelperks! will end on Mar. 26. Unused fuelperks can still be redeemed until they expire.

Click here to sign up for the Plenti card.

