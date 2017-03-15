Maggie and Nicole are a couple of sweet Poodles with Carolina Poodle Rescue. They have not had the easiest life, and hope to find a loving home to live out their years.

They were seized from an animal hoarding situation, then adopted by someone for 5 years. Now the person who adopted them is facing a terminal illness and had to give them up. CPR gladly took the dogs back and will find them a new home.

These two are about 10 years old and have many good years left. If you are interested in adopting them click on Carolina Poodle Rescue's website