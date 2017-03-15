Easley High homecoming queen among 3 students arrested after arm - FOX Carolina 21

Easley High homecoming queen among 3 students arrested after armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
Left to right: Bradley, Phillips, Smith (Source: GCSO) Left to right: Bradley, Phillips, Smith (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said three teenagers have been arrested after an armed robbery in February.

According to deputies, on Feb. 17, a victim was approached by multiple suspects on Cypress Cove Court. The suspects were reportedly armed with a firearm and demanded money before fleeing with cash and items belonging to the victim.

Three of the suspects were identified as Tyrese Omari Deshaun Bradley, 18, Quenten Jamal Phillips, 17, and Brinae Davone Smith, 18.

All three were arrested on Mar. 10 and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. They later bonded out.

Officials with the School District of Pickens County confirmed that the three teens attend Easley High School and Smith was a homecoming queen.

Two other suspects believed to be involved in the crime have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.