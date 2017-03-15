Easley High homecoming queen among 3 students arrested after armed robbery

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said three teenagers have been arrested after an armed robbery in February.

According to deputies, on Feb. 17, a victim was approached by multiple suspects on Cypress Cove Court. The suspects were reportedly armed with a firearm and demanded money before fleeing with cash and items belonging to the victim.

Three of the suspects were identified as Tyrese Omari Deshaun Bradley, 18, Quenten Jamal Phillips, 17, and Brinae Davone Smith, 18.

All three were arrested on Mar. 10 and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. They later bonded out.

Officials with the School District of Pickens County confirmed that the three teens attend Easley High School and Smith was a homecoming queen.

Two other suspects believed to be involved in the crime have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

