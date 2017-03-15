Slowly warming for the final days of winter

Get news, weather on the go

Warming up today a bit more than yesterday, with lots of sunshine and a slightly lesser wind! Expect temperatures in the Upstate to reach 52 degrees, and 46 degrees in western North Carolina. These temperatures are still cooler than normal by 10-15 degrees.

Tonight, clear and cold again in the 20s, but the bigger warm-up begins tomorrow.

Friday will be partly cloudy and milder with highs back into the 60s and upper 50s area-wide. Friday evening, clouds will start to build with a small chance for mountain rain.

Saturday reaches the 60s to near 70 degrees across the area, with morning rain showers and then clearing in the afternoon. Saturday night drops down into the 30s once again, with Sunday rebounding with sunshine to the 50s and low 60s.

The first day of spring is Monday, and you can expect a seasonably warm start to the season in the low 70s with sunshine!

