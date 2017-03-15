Slain Greenville officer's colleagues: 'He left a very, very large void'

Sgt. Ed Irick said he will never forget Mar. 18, 2016 - a day that shook the Greenville Police Department.

That's the day Officer Allen Jacobs was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant in the Nicholtown neighborhood. The 17-year-old who police say shot him, also died that day of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after the attack.

"At the beginning of [Jacobs'] career if somebody would have told him 'four and a half years into your policing career...you're going to be shot and killed one day'...I don't know necessarily that would have stopped him," said Irick. "He would have said...'Well, I got four and a half years...here we go."

"He was the epitome of just a good cop, a great guy," Irick added.

His other colleague, Sgt. Mike Yearout, recalled the afternoon one year ago that he received the call to Nicholtown.

"Shock. Intense grief. I was devastated...I just couldn't comprehend it had happened," he said, remembering the moment he realized his close friend and partner had been killed.

Jacobs' colleagues also talked about how national anger toward police officers compounded the difficulty of processing Jacobs' death.

"Hearing some of the rhetoric that was coming out, and some of the issues here in Greenville that made it more difficult to deal with," Irick said.

Greenville Police officers have been wearing memorial bracelets or pins in honor of Jacobs. If they could talk with him one more time, his colleagues said, they would tell them how much he's missed.

"I would just tell him I love him, and make sure he knows that. And how important he was to me," said Yearout.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

