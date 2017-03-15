NCAA men's basketball tournament tips off in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

SPORTS

NCAA men's basketball tournament tips off in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
Crews work to repair court at The Well (Mar. 17, 2017/FOX Carolina) Crews work to repair court at The Well (Mar. 17, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville is hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament this weekend.

Open practice began on Thursday, Mar. 16 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The practice was free and open to the public. Click here for the practice schedule.

On Friday, Mar. 17, the following games were played at The Well:

  • 1:30 p.m. - Arkansas (No. 8) vs. Seton Hall (No. 9)
    • Final: Seton Hall 71, Arkansas 77
  • 4 p.m. - North Carolina (No. 1) vs. Texas Southern (No. 16)
    • Final: North Carolina 103, Texas Southern 64
  • 7:20 p.m. - Duke (No. 2) vs. Troy (No. 15)
    • Final: Duke 87, Troy 65
  • 9:50 p.m. - South Carolina (No. 7) vs. Marquette (No. 10)
    • Final: South Carolina 93, Marquette 73

The second round will be played on Sunday.

  • 12:10 p.m. - Louisville vs. Michigan
    • Final: Michigan 73, Louisville 69
  • 5:15 p.m. - Kansas vs. Michigan St.
    • Final: Kansas 90, Michigan St. 70
  • 6:10 p.m. - North Carolina vs. Arkansas
    • Final: North Carolina 72, Arkansas 65
  • 7:10 p.m. - Oregon vs. Rhode Island
    • Final: Oregon 75, Rhode Island 72
  • 7:10 p.m. - Baylor vs. USC
    • Final: Baylor 82, USC 78
  • 7:10 p.m. - UCLA vs. Cincinnati
    • Final: UCLA 79, Cincinnati 67
  • 8:40 p.m. - Duke vs. South Carolina
    • Final: South Carolina 88, Duke 81

During warm-up for session two during the first round, the floor was damaged just inside the three-point line. Crews were working to repair the court after a piece of one of the wood panels popped up.

The damage was quickly fixed.

Parking:

UPDATE: Just after 12:30 p.m., police said the doors were opened for the tournament but the parking garage on Church Street was already full.

The City of Greenville released the following parking details for the tournament:

For fans who drive downtown and wish to park near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, event parking will only be available at certain City garages.

Thursday, March 16

Event parking ($6 flat rate) will be available at the Church Street Garage (320 N Church St) and the Liberty Square Garage (65 Beattie Place) for open practice.

Friday, March 17

Games 1 & 2: Event parking ($6 flat rate) will be available at the Church Street Garage and there will be limited spaces in the Liberty Square Garage and the Commons Garage (60 Beattie Place – adjacent to Hyatt Regency Greenville).

Games 3 & 4: Event parking ($6 flat rate) will be available at the Church Street Garage, the Liberty Square Garage and the Commons Garage.  

Sunday, March 19

Event parking ($6 flat rate) will be available at the Church Street Garage, the Liberty Square Garage and the Commons Garage.    

*For those willing to park farther away, parking will also be available in other City garages at the regular daily rate.

Click here for a map of parking facility locations

Shuttle Service Available:

Below is the shuttle schedule city officials released:

Thursday March 16
Satellite Parking, Redemption, 635 Haywood Rd 
Hours: 10 am-9 pm
Hotel Shuttle: Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hilton to Arena 
Hours: 10 am -9pm  
Hotel Shuttle: Marriott Greenville to Arena 
Hours: 10 am- 9pm 
City Trolleys will be running 6 pm- 11 pm  

Friday March 17
Satellite Parking, Redemption, 635 Haywood Rd 
Hours: 10 am - Midnight 
Hotel Shuttle: Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hilton to Arena 
Hours: 11 am – Midnight 
Hotel Shuttle: Marriott Greenville to Arena 
Hours: 11 am- Midnight City Trolleys will be running 11 am – 2pm AND 6 pm- 11 pm  

Saturday March 18
NO ADDITIONAL SHUTTLES, Trolley will run as usual downtown  

Sunday March 19
NO SATELLITE PARKING SHUTTLE 
Hotel Shuttle: Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hilton to Arena 
Hours: 9 am -4 pm (pending TV schedule)  
Hotel Shuttle: Marriott Greenville to Arena 
Hours: 10 am- 4pm 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.