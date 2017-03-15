Two Upstate men sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine

Two Upstate men will spend more than ten years behind bars after admitting to selling methamphetamine in unrelated cases.

Solicitor Barry Barnette's office said that 43-year-old Shannon M. Lancaster, of Gaffney, pleaded guilty to send-offense trafficking methamphetamine in court on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Lancaster admitted to selling nearly 27 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy for $1,250. Reports say the transaction occurred on April 15, 2016 after the undercover deputy picked up Lancaster at his Gaffney home and drove him to a Wellford location to make the exchange.

Shannon Lancaster's prior criminal record spans more than 25 years for several drug convictions and property offenses.

Justin David Quinn, 26, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of probation on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the drug charge, a concurrent 5-year prison sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle and a consecutive 30-month prison sentence for violation of probation.

According to the solicitor's office, Quinn sold $50 worth of methamphetamine on September 29, 2015 at a business on Fairview Church Road. When deputies took him to jail, a bag containing nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine fell from his pants.

On February 2, 2016, deputies found a stolen ATV at Quinn's home while executing a search warrant.

Quinn's prior criminal record included multiple offenses for both property and drug offenses.

