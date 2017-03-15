Police confirm suspect in custody after shots fired at Limestone College

The Gaffney Police Department confirmed on Thursday that a suspect is in custody after an incident at Limestone College.

Gaffney Police said no one was injured Wednesday after reports surfaced that shots had been fired at Limestone College.

A call came in to dispatchers around 6:37 p.m. about the incident on Wednesday.

Limestone College Communications Director Charles Wyatt said a female student saw the suspect fire two shots into the air near the Timken Center on campus, and she was able to give a description of the vehicle the suspect was traveling in.

Officials don't believe the suspect was a student, and they are unsure of why the suspect was on campus.

No students, faculty, staff or bystanders were reported injured during the incident.

The scene cleared up around 7:40 p.m.

Students were alerted of the situation, though the school has not been placed on lockdown. Wyatt said the school's main goal is to make them feel safe.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Limestone College posted on their Facebook page that an arrest had been made. The post was later updates to stated that the college had received false information and that no suspect was in custody.

Just before 4 p.m. Gaffney Police gave an update and said an arrest was made in the case.

The suspect was identified as Brian Deleon-Shay. He is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm but police said more charges are expected.

The college said Deleon-Shay was not a student.

The director of communications for Limestone College said investigators are looking for a second suspect.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.