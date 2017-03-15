Police confirm suspect in custody after shots fired at Limestone College

The son of one of the men who escaped from a Georgia detention bus and allegedly killed two corrections officers said he’s ashamed and hurt by what his dad has done.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a couple was arrested after an infant was brought to the hospital with severe injuries.More >
The Spartanburg Police responded to a shooting reported on Friday afternoon.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office released the cause of death for a Furman University student who died in his dorm in May.More >
Deputies said two people were wounded in an shooting in Taylors Friday night.More >
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
The FBI said a Simpsonville man has been arrested and charged with several offenses related to human trafficking.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said thousands of customers in the county will be affected by a brief outage overnight on Saturday into Sunday.More >
We're honoring dads on Father's Day by sharing their photos!More >
A Greenville County dog is safe after Upstate firefighters pulled him from a 30-foot well.More >
Customers in line for grand opening of Lidl grocery store in the Upstate. (6/15/17)More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
