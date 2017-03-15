Alice Cooper to perform in Cherokee, N.C. in April

Cherokee, North Carolina is in for a treat come April. The one and only Alice Cooper will be performing at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center.

Cooper's performance is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.

The artist, inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in March of 2011, makes music described on his website as "rock psycho-drama." His career has been littered with platinum albums, sold-out tours and other honors and career achievement awards.

The following is Cooper's biography as stated on his website:

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for. With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images.

For more information on the event, click here or call Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center at (828) 497-7777.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.