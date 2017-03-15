Widow of slain Officer Allen Jacobs speaks out for first time

It's been nearly a year since Greenville police officer Allen Jacobs was killed in the line of duty.

And after a patrol car memorial became the first public tribute to him, his wife has been given many of the cards, pictures and notes from that memorial to share with his three children.

She says the tributes to her husband have been heartfelt and she wanted to thank everyone who's reached out.

On Wednesday, Meghan Jacobs spoke publicly for the first time about Officer Allen Jacobs, a man who loved his job, his family and serving others.

The tributes to Officer Allen Jacobs start at the front door of his home - a wind chime given to his family by Blythe Academy, a thin blue line flag.

"When the sky is gray, you need a little sunshine. We love you."

For Meghan Jacobs, there are signs of her late husband everywhere.

"The outpouring the community has given," said Jacobs. "That will always be talked about."

Boxes full of notes in honor of Officer Jacobs are reminders of her late husband. On the walls, patches from Upstate police departments, and a memory from volunteering with the Honor Flight."

"He loved it," Jacobs recalled. "He thought it was awesome."

There are reminders of a man who served in the Army and then served the people of Greenville.

"He did a lot. I knew he did a lot," said Jacobs. "I just didn't realize how deep I guess it was."

Meghan Jacobs knows how much her husband impacted people every day, from the schools he visited, to the people he arrested.

"People would notice me and be like, 'I met your husband, he arrested me,' and I'd be like, 'Sorry.' I didn't know what to say," said Jacobs. "They would say 'He saved my life,' whether it was drug addiction, domestic violence, just a little kid, teenager getting into trouble over something silly. He would talk to people. He took the time and did it."

Officer Jacobs was a patient man and a great father. Jacobs can see so much of her late husband in her two boys.

"Michael's a spitting image of him. The way he stands. The way he observes and processes things. He's Allen," said Meghan Jacobs. "He has Allen's attitude...his strongness and his bravery. That's Dillon."

Meghan and Allen's baby Lennox, who Allen never met, is now talking.

"Lennox...she says 'dada' all the time. She'll be in her crib and just wake up and be sitting there playing and 'dada dada dada.'" said Jacobs. "It kills me, but at the same time it's kind of calming I guess because I feel like he's around."

But it's been nearly a year since he was tragically taken away from his family.

Officer Jacobs had just gone back to work after a morning ultrasound appointment with Meghan.

"He got to see her little foot and her face," said Meghan Jacobs. "I'll tell her that one day."

But not long after that moment, Meghan's phone rang.

"I answered before anyone could talk," Meghan Jacobs remembered." I just heard sirens."

At the hospital, as dozens of officers stood vigil, a doctor told Meghan Jacobs that her husband had been killed.

"Just the look on his face. I will never forget it," said Jacobs. "He knelt down and I just said 'No, no.'"

Jacobs said that for her, the moment didn't feel real. She didn't want to believe it.

Now, she keeps her husband close, wearing a charm of his badge and his wedding ring.

"I can't take it off. I haven't taken it off, except when I had Lennox, I had to take it off."

She keeps his memory alive through their three children. Meghan had officers write them letters about their dad that they'll open one day.

"I think when they're older and they can read those letters, they will honor him more and appreciate the things that their Dad did for them and in the community," said Jacobs. "I just think it will be something very awesome for them to have and for Lennox - so she can know who he was."

Wednesday night, the Jacobs family made a video as a response to the support they've gotten from fellow officers and from the community.

"I think Michael and Dillon know he's not coming home," said Jacobs. "They know he's in heaven watching them, and they say they're happy because 'Daddy's happy and he still gets to watch over us.' I love how everyone wants to honor Allen and keep his memory alive."

