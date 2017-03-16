New Aldi store opens in Spartanburg

Aldi is holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest Spartanburg store on Thursday.

The store on East Blackstock Road will officially open following a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m.

Aldi said the store’s opening will be celebrated with a golden ticket giveaway, Eco-friendly bag distribution, and a Produce for a Year sweepstakes.

The store is located at 150 E. Blackstock Road, Suite B.

